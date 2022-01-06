Loathe release “Dimorphous Display” off upcoming album

We just included Loathe's TBA new album in our list of 80 albums we're anticipating in 2022, so we're very excited that they've released the first single just one day later. It's called "Dimorphous Display" and it's a shapeshifting, shoegazy nu metal song with some definite Deftones vibes, but Loathe know how to make it their own. "'Dimorphous Display,' in its first iteration, had been in the vault for a good few years before we decided to start work on the song together as a band, so finally being able to release it into the world feels like a great accomplishment," the band says. "The initial demo was filed soon after we had finished up with I Let It In and It Took Everything but with lockdowns occurring across the world, this gave us the opportunity to experiment with different collaborators and thus final tracking was completed some time in the middle of 2021 at Giant Wafer Studios. We worked alongside our new friend Eddie Al-Shakarchi on capturing the rawest incarnation of the Loathe sound to date and we are very happy with the result."

Listen below. The band are still working on the new album, so stay tuned for more on that.

Loathe are also gearing up to open for Code Orange (also on our anticipated albums of 2022 list) on their 2022 tour, which also features support from Vended and Dying Wish. That tour hits Brooklyn's Warsaw on May 6 (tickets). All dates are listed below.

Code Orange / Loathe / Vended / Dying Wish -- 2022 Tour Dates

4/3 — Detroit, MI — Magic Stick

4/4 — Chicago, IL — The Metro

4/5 — Omaha, NE — Slowdown

4/6 — Denver, CO — Summit Theater

4/7 — Salt Lake City, UT — Soundwell

4/9 — Vancouver, BC — Rickshaw Theatre

4/10 — Seattle, WA — The Crocodile

4/11 — Portland, OR — Wonder Ballroom

4/12 — Sacramento, CA — Goldfield Trading Post

4/13 — San Francisco, CA — August Hall

4/18 — Mesa, AZ — The Nile

4/20 — Pomona, CA — The Glass House

4/23 — Las Vegas, NV — 24 Oxford

4/25 — Austin, TX — Empire Control Room and Garage

4/26 — Fort Worth, TX — Tulips

4/27 — Houston, TX — The Secret Group

4/29 — Jacksonville, FL — Underbelly

4/30 — Tampa, FL — The Orpheum

5/2 — Atlanta, GA — The Masquerade (Heaven)

5/3 — Baltimore, MD — Baltimore Sound Stage

5/4 — Philadelphia, PA — Union Transfer

5/6 — Brooklyn, NY — Warsaw

5/7 — Boston, MA — Paradise Rock Club