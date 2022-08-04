Local H announce ‘Here Comes the Zoo’ 20th anniversary tour

Local H will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of their 2002 album Here Comes the Zoo on tour this fall. These are "An Evening With Local H" shows, and they'll be playing the album in full, plus a set songs from the rest of their discography. Dates kick off September 11 in Omaha and run through December 13 in Toronto. All dates are listed below.

The NYC show is at Bowery Ballroom on December 5, and tickets for the whole tour are on sale now.

Speaking on the album's legacy, frontman Scott Lucas says, "In a lot of ways, this was the toughest record we ever had to make. We were at a real turning and it wasn’t just a record that would determine the future of the band — it was the record that would determine whether or not Local H was going to even have a future. We had just worked with Roy Thomas Baker on Pack Up the Cats — so getting another producing legend was not in the plan. Then we found out Jack Douglas was interested. So what could we do? He’s the man. We had no choice but to go with him."

Listen to Here Comes the Zoo below.

Local H - 2022 Tour Dates

Sun, Sept 11 - Slowdown - Omaha, NE

Tue, Sept 13 - Globe Hall - Denver, CO

Thu, Sept 15 - The Urban Lounge - Salt Lake City, UT

Fri, Sept 16 - Knitting Factory Concert House - Boise, ID

Sun, Sept 18 - Doug Fir Lounge - Portland, OR

Mon, Sept 19 - Barboza - Seattle, WA

Thu, Sept 22 - Cornerstone Craft Beer & Live Music - Berkeley, CA

Fri, Sept 23 - Felton Music Hall - Felton, CA

Sat, Sept 24 - The Venice West - Venice, WA

Sun, Sept 25 - Valley Bar - Phoenix, AZ

Tue, Sept 27 - Empire Control Room & Garage - Austin, TX

Wed, Sept 28 - The HiFi Dallas - Dallas, TX

Thu, Sept 29 - Growlers - Memphis, TN

Mon, Oct 17 - Hi-Fi - Indianapolis, IN

Tue, Oct 18 - Top Cats - Cincinnati, OH

Thu, Oct 20 - House of Blues Cleveland - Cleveland, OH

Fri, Oct 21 - Metro Chicago - Chicago, IL

Mon, Oct 24 - The Basement - Columbus, OH

Wed, Oct 26 - Piere's - Fort Wayne, IN

Thu, Oct 27 - Woolys - Des Moines, IA

Sat, Oct 29 - Red Flag - St. Louis, MO

Sun, Oct 30 - Gabe's - Iowa City, IA

Mon, Oct 31 - Turf Club - St. Paul, MN

Wed, Nov 2 - Lyric Room - Green Bay, WI

Fri, Nov 4 - The Cavalier Theater - La Crosse, WI

Sat, Nov 26 - The Masquerade - Atlanta, GA

Sun, Nov 27 - Hop Springs - Murfreesboro, TN

Mon, Nov 28 - Radio Room - Greenville, SC

Thu, Dec 1 - Canal Club - Richmond, VA

Sat, Dec 3 - Phantom Power - Millersville, PA

Sun, Dec 4 - Union Stage - Washington, DC

Mon, Dec 5 - Bowery Ballroom - New York, NY

Tue, Dec 6 - Middle East - Cambridge, MA

Thu, Dec 8 - Warehouse on Watts - Philadelphia, PA

Fri, Dec 9 - Space Ballroom - Hamden, CT

Mon, Dec 12 - Le Belmont - Montreal, QC

Tue, Dec 13 - Adelaide Hall - Toronto, ON