Local H announce new quarantine covers album, share “Brandy (You’re a Fine Girl),” expand tour

During pandemic lockdown, alt-rock vets Local H began performing covers on their Facebook, taking on songs from all over the musical map. They've since been releasing them in the Quarantine Mix-Tape series, and #3 of those will be out October 8 via Brutal Panda, featuring their takes on songs by Prince, The Kinks, Fountains of Wayne, Mark Lanegan and more.

From it, the band have shared their cover Looking Glass' 1972 hit "Brandy (You're a Fine Girl)." "I was watching Ozark on Netflix and they had this episode that featured 'Brandy,' says frontman Scott Lucas. "My girlfriend turned to me and said "You gotta cover this song!" So that's what we did." You can check that out and the tracklist below below.

Local H will join up with Soul Asylum and Juliana Hatfield for their tour starting August 11 in Virginia Beach, VA, and then starting September 23 in Houston they'll be on their own headline tour with Radkey supporting. Headline dates including a Los Angeles show on September 29 at The Echo and a NYC show on October 27 at Le Poisson Rouge. All dates are listed below.

https://youtu.be/J51RkgI1Wss

Local H's Awesome Quarantine Mix-Tape #3 - Tracklisting:

1. When Doves Cry (Acoustic) - Prince

2. Strangers - The Kinks

3. Brandy (You're a Fine Girl) - Looking Glass

4. Here Comes The Rain Again - Eurythmics

5. Big Log - Robert Plant

6. Hackensack- Fountains Of Wayne

7. Ugly Sunday - Mark Lanegan

8. Dreaming - Blondie

9. When Doves Cry (Electric) - Prince

Local H - 2021 Tour Dates

Wed, AUG 11 - Oceanfront Concert Series - Virginia Beach, VA ^

Thu, AUG 12 - House of Blues - Myrtle Beach, SC ^

Sat, AUG 14 - Saint Louis Music Park - Maryland Heights, MO ^

Sun, AUG 15 - Grinders KC - Kansas City, MO ^

Wed, AUG 18 - Pikes Peak Center - Colorado Springs, CO ^

Fri, AUG 20 - The Castle Theatre - Bloomington, IL ^

Sat, AUG 21 - the PIAZZA - Aurora, IL ^

Sun, AUG 22 - Garfield Park - Indianapolis, IN ^

Thu, AUG 26 - The Red Carpet - Charleston, WV ^

Fri, AUG 27 - Jergel's Rhythm Grille - Warrendale, PA ^

Sat, AUG 28 - Riverfront Live - Cincinnati, OH ^

Mon, AUG 30 - ACL Live - Austin, TX ^

Wed, SEP 1 - Lava Cantina The Colony - The Colony, TX ^

Fri, SEP 3 - VBC Mars Music Hall - Huntsville, AL ^

Sat, SEP 4 - Hop Springs Beer Park - Murfreesboro, TN ^

Sun, SEP 5 - Piere's - Fort Wayne, IN ^

Th, SEP 16 - Cain Park - Cleveland Heights, OH ^

Fri, SEP 17 - Menominee Nation Arena- Oshkosh, WI ^

Thu, SEP 23 - Scout Bar - Houston, TX *

Fri, SEP 24 - Trees - Dallas, TX *

Sun, SEP 26 - Empire Control Room & Garage - Austin, TX *

Tue, SEP 28 - Valley Bar - Phoenix, AZ *

Wed, SEP 29 - The Echo - Los Angeles, CA *

Thu, SEP 30 - The Chapel - San Francisco, CA *

Fri, OCT 1 - Holy Diver - Sacramento, CA *

Mon, OCT 4 - Hawthorne Theatre - Portland, OR *

Tue, OCT 5 - The Crocodile Second Stage - Seattle, WA *

Fri, OCT 8 - Marquis Theater - Denver, CO *

Sat, OCT 9 - Rye Room - Lincoln, NE *

Mon, OCT 11 - recordBar - Kansas City, MO *

Tue, OCT 12 - Blueberry Hill - St Louis, MO *

Wed, OCT 13 - Diamond Pub - Louisville, KY *

Fri, OCT 15 - The Evening Muse - Charlotte, NC *

Sat, OCT 16 - New Brookland Tavern - Columbus, SC *

Mon, OCT 18 - The Social - Orlando, FL *

Tue, OCT 19 - Jack Rabbits Live - Jacksonville, FL *

Fri, OCT 22 - Central Park - Atlanta, GA (Shaky Knees Festival)

Sun, OCT 24 - A&R Music Bar - Columbus, OH *

Tue, OCT 26 - Geraldine's - Chicopee, MA *

Wed, OCT 27 - LPR - New York, NY *

Fri, OCT 29 - Metro Gallery - Baltimore, MD *

Sat OCT 30 - Kung Fu Necktie - Philadelphia, PA *

Tue, NOV 2 - Shank Hall - Milwaukee, WI *

Wed, NOV 3 - Shank Hall - Milwaukee, WI *

Thu, NOV 4 - Metro - Chicago, IL *

^ w/ Soul Asylum, Juliana Hatfield

* w/ Radkey