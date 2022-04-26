Local Natives announce first tour in three years

Local Natives have announced their first tour in three years. It begins with festival appearances at Osheaga and Lollapalooza, and from there hits Minneapolis, Boulder, San Francisco (Outside Lands), Denver, Austin, Nahsville, Atlanta, DC, Philadelphia, NYC, Boston and more. All dates are listed below.

The NYC show is at The Rooftop at Pier 17 on August 26, and tickets for all headlining shows go on sale Friday, April 29 at 10 AM local time.

Local Natives' most recent album is 2019's Violet Street and you can stream that below.

Local Natives 2022 Tour Dates

July 29 - Montreal, QC - Osheaga Music and Arts Festival

July 31 - Chicago, IL - Lollapalooza

August 1 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

August 3 - Boulder, CO - Boulder Theater

August 4 - Ogden, UT - Ogden Twilight

August 5-7 - San Francisco, CA - Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival

August 9 - Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater

August 12 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

August 13 - Bellevue, NE - Outlandia Music Festival

August 14 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Jones Assembly

August 15 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

August 16 - Austin, TX - ACL Live

August 18 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

August 19 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City Bham

August 20 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

August 22 - Wilmington, NC - Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

August 23 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

August 24 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia

August 26 - New York, NY - Pier 17

August 27 - Boston, MA - House of Blues