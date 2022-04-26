Local Natives announce first tour in three years
Local Natives have announced their first tour in three years. It begins with festival appearances at Osheaga and Lollapalooza, and from there hits Minneapolis, Boulder, San Francisco (Outside Lands), Denver, Austin, Nahsville, Atlanta, DC, Philadelphia, NYC, Boston and more. All dates are listed below.
The NYC show is at The Rooftop at Pier 17 on August 26, and tickets for all headlining shows go on sale Friday, April 29 at 10 AM local time.
Local Natives' most recent album is 2019's Violet Street and you can stream that below.
Local Natives 2022 Tour Dates
July 29 - Montreal, QC - Osheaga Music and Arts Festival
July 31 - Chicago, IL - Lollapalooza
August 1 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
August 3 - Boulder, CO - Boulder Theater
August 4 - Ogden, UT - Ogden Twilight
August 5-7 - San Francisco, CA - Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival
August 9 - Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater
August 12 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre
August 13 - Bellevue, NE - Outlandia Music Festival
August 14 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Jones Assembly
August 15 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues
August 16 - Austin, TX - ACL Live
August 18 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
August 19 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City Bham
August 20 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre
August 22 - Wilmington, NC - Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
August 23 - Washington, DC - The Anthem
August 24 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia
August 26 - New York, NY - Pier 17
August 27 - Boston, MA - House of Blues