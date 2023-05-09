Local Natives announce new album & tour with Annika Bennett & HalfNoise (watch “NYE” video)

Local Natives have announced their fifth LP, Time Will Wait For No One, due out on July 7 via Loma Vista (pre-order). The album was produced by John Congelton and recorded at studios across their hometown of Los Angeles. The band explain:

This record was made during a time of metamorphosis for us. Former selves melting away as some of us became fathers, endured periods of isolation, loss, and identity crisis. The highs and lows we were feeling at the same time were so extreme. There was a moment halfway through making the album, we played one of the most emotional concerts of our lives. A sold out show at the Greek Theater in LA, our first performance in almost two years, we didn’t know if it would be our last. As individuals and as a band, we were on the verge of a collapse. Time flows on uncontrollably and change is relentless, and the people you love are the only constants. Out of that reckoning we dissolved everything down to start again, and had the most prolific period of songwriting in our history. This is the first chapter, Time Will Wait For No One.

The first glimpse at the new LP is lead single "NYE," an energetic anthem led by acid-washed guitars and a rollicking, hooky chorus. In writing it, they took influence from covering a Strokes song at guitarist Ryan Hahn's wedding. Ryan says, "I was so floored watching the guys play this from the audience, something I'd never seen before, that I thought we had to do a fast and wild song, & 'NYE' was born." Watch the accompanying video below.

Local Natives have also unveiled plans for a North American tour supporting Time Will Wait For No One, with Annika Bennett opening the East Coast shows and Paramore drummer Zac Farro's band HalfNoise joining them on the West Coast. Ahead of the tour, the band will play a pair of hometown Los Angeles shows celebrating the 10th anniversary of their sophomore album Hummingbird at Ford Theater. See all dates below.

The NYC show is on August 29 at The Rooftop at Pier 17 with Annika Bennett. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 12 at 10 AM local.

LOCAL NATIVES - TIME WILL WAIT FOR NO ONE TRACKLIST

Time Will Wait For No One

Just Before The Morning

Empty Mansions

Desert Snow

Paper Lanterns

Featherweight

Hourglass

Ava

NYE

Paradise

Local Natives -- 2023 Tour Dates

August 1, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA - Ford Theater (Hummingbird 10th Ann. Show)

August 2, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA - Ford Theater (Hummingbird 10th Ann. Show)

August 18, 2023 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue^

August 19, 2023 - Milwaukee, WI - Pabst Theater^

August 20, 2023 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre^

August 22, 2023 - Boston, MA - House of Blues^

August 24, 2023 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club^

August 25, 2023 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club^

August 26, 2023 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE^

August 27, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall^

August 29, 2023 - New York, NY - Pier 17^

September 8, 2023 - Chicago, IL - Riviera*

September 9, 2023 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues*

September 11, 2023 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall*

September 12, 2023 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works*

September 13, 2023 - Atlanta, GA - Eastern*

September 15, 2023 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues*

September 16, 2023 - Austin, TX - Stubb's*

September 17, 2023 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom*

September 19, 2023 - Phoenix, AZ - Van Buren*

September 21, 2023 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom*

September 22, 2023 - Salt Lake City, UT - Depot*

September 23, 2023 - Bozeman, MT - The Elm*

September 25, 2023 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue*

September 26, 2023 - Seattle, WA - Paramount*

September 27, 2023 - Portland, OR - Grand Lodge*

September 28, 2023 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater*

September 30, 2023 - Del Mar, CA - The Sound*

^ w/ Annika Bennett

* w/ HalfNoise