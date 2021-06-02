Lockn’ announce 3 weekends of mini festivals for 2021

The great Virginia jam festival Lockn' has announced Lockn' Farm Summer, a three-weekend-long series of reduced-capacity mini festivals happening at Lockn' Farm (the new name of Infinity Downs Farm, where Lockn' is usually held).

"LOCKN’, the music festival, has had an amazing run, with hundreds of thousands of fans witnessing countless epic performances and collaborations by hundreds of legendary artists," said promoter Peter Shapiro. "Given the realities of COVID-19 and the world we now live in, it feels like the right moment to do something new and a bit more intimate, while keeping the best of what the four-day festival has offered since 2013. This August, LOCKN’ will become a weekly destination — LOCKN’ FARM — a place with a history of good vibes and magic, and instead of hosting a single annual festival we will sprinkle the LOCKN’ spirit across multiple music and camping weekends. Positive things often emerge out of challenging times, and LOCKN’s evolution from a single-weekend festival to a place where bands can host their own special events is going to be one of them."

Weekend one (August 13-15) will feature headliners Joe Russo's Almost Dead performing six sets across all three days, plus The Slip on all three days and Friday and Saturday late night jams courtesy of Garcia's Forest Improv Sessions, hosted by John Medeski and Billy Martin.

Weekend two (August 20-22) will be headlined on all three nights by jam up-and-comers Goose, and it also features Dawes performing Black Sabbath's Paranoid in full (plus a full set of original songs), Dr. Dog, Hiss Golden Messenger, Cory Wong, Grateful Shred, Sammy Rae & The Friends, and pre-Goose band Vasudo.

Weekend three (August 27-29) will feature Tedeschi Trucks, Jon Batiste, The Marcus King Band, Lettuce, and Gabe Dixon Band.

Tickets for all three weekends are on sale.

Meanwhile, Goose's new album Shenanigans Nite Club comes out this Friday (6/4). Stream the recently released 10-minute single "Madhuvan" below.

--

Grateful Dead Studio Albums Ranked Worst to Best