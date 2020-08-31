Lockn’ Fest changes mind about having a 2020 edition, postpones to 2021

It was just six weeks ago that Virginia's Lockn' Fest announced that they were still going ahead with their 2020 edition in October (which had been rescheduled from June), albeit with COVID-19 precautions like masks, social distancing, etc. Even with those measures in place it seemed wildly optimistic that it would happen. And now it's not. Lockn' has now announced that, the 2020 edition is off and that the 2021 edition will happen October 1-3 with a "Steal Your Thursday" on September 30. Lockn' says the 2021 lineup will be revealed at a later date ("we’re already working on it!").

Official statement: "Our hearts were hopeful these past months as we have put our experience and resources into a plan to safely produce LOCKN’ 2020. Despite the efforts of our team, it’s become clear it won’t be viable to safely and responsibly gather at LOCKN’ in 2020. So, we must announce that we have decided to shift our focus to 2021. We are disappointed to miss all of your beautiful faces and the uplifting vibe on Infinity Downs Farm, but the health and safety of our artists, staff, fans, vendors, and the surrounding community must come first."

Lockn' has also announced that 2020 ticket holders can either obtain a refund or roll their tickets over to 2021 with added perks, including access to three Joe Russo’s Almost Dead livestreams on October 2-4. Learn more here.

You can watch an announcement video with Lockn' promoter Peter Shapiro, below.

Lockn' 2020 was set to celebrate the 80th birthday of The Grateful Dead's Phil Lesh, with three nights of headlining sets.