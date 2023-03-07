Logic announces tour with Juicy J

Logic just released his new album College Park (ft. RZA, Joey Bada$$, Redman, Statik Selektah, Bun B, Norah Jones, Manchester Orchestra's Andy Hull, Seth MacFarlane, and more), and now he announced a tour behind it with direct support from Juicy J, plus Logic's BobbyBoy Records signees C Dot Castro and Travis Stacey opening all shows. Tickets for all dates go on sale Friday (3/10) at 10 AM local time with presales beginning today (3/7).

NYC gets a stop on June 4 at Hammerstein Ballroom. All dates are listed below.

Logic / Juicy J / C Dot Castro / Travis Stacey -- 2023 Tour Dates

May 25 Madison, Wis. The Sylvee

May 27 Chicago, Ill. Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom ^

May 28 Detroit, Mich. Fox Theatre

May 31 Akron, Ohio Akron Civic Center

June 02 Boston, Mass. MGM Music Hall

June 03 Bridgeport, Ct. Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

June 04 New York, N.Y. Hammerstein Ballroom

June 07 Philadelphia, Pa. The Met

June 08 Washington, DC Echostage ^

June 10 Charlotte, N.C. Skyla Credit Union Amp

June 11 Jacksonville, Fla. Daily’s Place

June 12 New Orleans, La. Fillmore

June 14 Houston, Texas 713 Music Hall

June 15 Austin, Texas Moody Center

June 16 Dallas, Texas South Side Ballroom ^

June 19 Denver, Colo. Fillmore Auditorium

June 20 Salt Lake City, Utah Union Event Center

June 22 Seattle, Wash. WAMU Theater ^

June 23 Portland, Ore. RV Inn Resorts Amp

June 25 San Francisco, Calif. The Masonic

June 28 Los Angeles, Calif. YouTube Theater

June 29 San Diego, Calif. Gallagher Square at Petco Park

June 30 Phoenix, Ariz. Arizona Financial Theatre

^ without Juicy J