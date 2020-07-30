Lollapalooza 2020 announces streaming schedule (watch here)

As Lollapalooza's 4-day in-person festival cannot take place this year because of COVID-19, they're hosting a virtual festival instead. It runs from Thursday, July 30 - Sunday, August 2, starting at 6 PM ET / 5 PM CT each day, and features both archival footage from past Lollapaloozas and new videos recorded just for the stream. The schedule for all four days has now been released, and you can see that (all times are in CENTRAL), and watch the stream, below.

FRIDAY, JULY 31

Archival sets from Tenacious D (2019), Gunna (2019), Metallica (2015), Lupe Fiasco (2008), Kehlani (2016), The Cure (2013), and Chance the Rapper (full set, 2017) will stream today, as well as performances and appearances from Kind Heaven Orchestra, Lars Ulrich, Cults, Polo G, The Front Bottoms, Chuck D, Mark Bowen from IDLES, and more. They'll also screen Salesforce's Make Change: LL COOL J Presents The Art of MCing.

SATURDAY AUGUST 1

Archival sets from Gary Clark Jr. (2019), Lorde (2014), Tyler, the Creator (2018), Pearl Jam (Brazil 2018), LL COOL J (2018), and OutKast (full set, 2014) stream today, as well as performances and appearances from Tommy Lee, Jamila Woods, White Reaper, Fontaines D.C., Kali Uchis, Jane's Addiction, Pink Sweat$, Vic Mensa, and more. They'll also screen Salesforce's Make Change: LL COOL J Presents The Art of DJing and a David Bowie Tribute ft. Kind Heaven Orchestra with Mike Garson.

SUNDAY AUGUST 2

Archival sets from Yeah Yeah Yeahs (2009), A$AP Rocky (2015), Future (2016), Grace Potter & The Nocturnals (2011), Portugal. The Man (2018), Khalid (2018), The Weeknd (Chile 2017), and Arcade Fire (full set 2010) stream today, as well as performances and appearances from Princess Nokia, Starcrawler, LL COOL J (with Mayor Lori. E Lightfoot), Tank and the Bangas, Kaskade, and more. They'll also screen Salesforce's Make Change: LL COOL J Presents The Art of Graffiti & Photography.

THURSDAY, JULY 30

Archival sets from Alabama Shakes (2015), Run the Jewels (2017), Cypress Hill (2010), Paul McCartney (full set, 2015), Brockhampton (2018), and LCD Soundsystem (full set, 2016), and more will stream today, as well as performances and appearances from Joshua Homme, Matt Pinfield, Porno For Pyros (reuniting for their first set in 24 years), H.E.R., Tom Morello, and more. They'll also screen Salesforce's Make Change: LL COOL J Presents The Art of Breaking.