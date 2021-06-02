Lollapalooza 2021 day-by-day lineups & single-day tickets

Lollapalooza recently announced its 2021 return, happening July 29-August 1 at Grant Park in Chicago, and now they've broken the lineup down by day. Thursday, July 29 features Miley Cyrus, Kaytranada, Playboi Carti, Steve Aoki, Jimmy Eat World, Kim Petras, LP, Orville Peck, Flo Milli, slowthai, and more; on Friday, July 30 it's Tyler the Creator, Roddy Ricch, White Reaper and more; Saturday July 31 has Post Malone, Journey, Megan Thee Stallion, Limp Bizkit, Trippie Redd, Freddie Gibbs, Angels & Airwaves, Whitney, Hinds, Porches and more; and Sunday August 1 features Foo Fighters, DaBaby, Brockhampton, Modest Mouse, Young Thug, Brittany Howard, Band of Horses, The Front Bottoms, EarthGang, RicoNasty, JPEGMAFIA, Princess Nokia, and more. See the lineup by day in full below.

Single and four-day tickets to Lollapalooza are on sale now.