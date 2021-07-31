Lollapalooza 2021 Friday pics & video (Tyler the Creator, Roddy Rich, Polo G, more)

The 2021 edition of Lollapalooza continued as scheduled on Friday (7/30), but public concern over COVID cases in Cook County and the country continues, and now for Saturday, the festival will begin requiring masks be worn by attendees, regardless of vaccination status, in any indoor spaces:

Tyler the Creator, fresh off the release of his new album Call Me If You Get Lost, headlined. About his set, Billboard writes:

While Tyler didn’t directly mention the pandemic, he did recall the top of 2020 as a time when he felt “super proud of myself for where I’ve got in the past 10 years. It was interesting for me to see how I got there, so I wrote a song about it.” He then went into “Massa,” on which he sings about leaving L.A. for the first time, being a caterpillar emerging from a cocoon, and how even as his tastes started changing, “first impression is everything, ain’t wanna let me go.” But as Tyler proved throughout his set, he’s on his own journey whether you’re coming along or not.

Friday also included performances form Roddy Rich, Polo G, White Reaper, Sa-Roc, Mick Jenkins, Kenny Mason and more. Check out pictures and video from Thursday HERE, and see pictures from the whole day Friday, and a few videos from Tyler's set, below.

photos by James Richards IV