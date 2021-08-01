Lollapalooza 2021 Saturday pics & video (Megan Thee Stallion, Post Malone, Limp Bizkit, more)

The 2021 edition of Lollapalooza continued on Saturday (7/31) with sets from Megan Thee Stallion, Post Malone, Freddie Gibbs, Angels & Airwaves, Trippie Redd, Cautious Clay, Bia, a surprise Machine Gun Kelly set, and more. Also on hand: Limp Bizkit, who made headlines for Fred Durst's new hairdo. Billboard writes:

Part of the fun of watching Limp Bizkit at Lollapalooza in 2021 was seeing how they fit in on a festival bill that, unlike in their heyday, wasn’t dominated by rock artists, instead making ample room for hip-hop and pop main stage acts. A generational clash occurred as Limp Bizkit’s set ran concurrently to Megan Thee Stallion’s on the opposite end of Grant Park; Durst name-checked the ascendant rap star multiple times during the Limp Bizkit set, marveling at the thump of her sub-bass, which could be faintly heard across the park. Meanwhile, the evening’s headliner, Post Malone, received the official Durst stamp of approval. “He’s a bad motherf--ker,” Durst told the crowd. “I like his style.”

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot spoke at a press conference ahead of the festival's final day, Sunday (8/1), Chicago Sun Times reports, reminding attendees to wear masks on public transportation while traveling to and from Lolla. "I hope that we don’t have to get to a point where we’re writing people tickets," she said. "But if we need to, to get the word out and make sure that people are compliant, we absolutely will."

Commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, Dr. Allison Arwady, spoke alongside Lightfoot, saying that despite substantial COVID spread, there is "no goal or current plans to close down Chicago again."

Meanwhile, DaBaby has been removed from Sunday's lineup following the homophobic comments he made at Rolling Loud.

