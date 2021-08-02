Lollapalooza 2021 Sunday pics & video (Foo Fighters, Modest Mouse, JPEGMAFIA, more)

The 2021 edition of Lollapalooza wrapped up on Sunday (8/1) in Chicago's Grant Park. Foo Fighters headlined, and their set included a rendition of Bee Gees' "You Should Be Dancing" from their tribute album as Dee Gees, Hail Satin, as well as a cover of Queen's "Somebody to Love" with Taylor Hawkins on vocals and Dave Grohl on drums, and an appearance from Grohl's daughter, Violet, to celebrate her birthday (and cover X's "Nausea").

Also on Sunday's lineup were Young Thug (replacing DaBaby, who was removed from the fest after making homophobic comments), Modest Mouse, Rico Nasty, JPEGMAFIA, The Front Bottoms, Brittany Howard, Toosii, RMR, Princess Nokia, EarthGang, Brockhampton, and more. Check out pictures from the whole day, and a few videos, below.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, Dr. Allison Arwady, spoke at a press conference ahead of Lollapalooza's final day, reminding people to wear masks while traveling to and from the fest on public transit, and saying that there currently is "no goal or current plans to close down Chicago again" over COVID spread.

photos by James Richards IV