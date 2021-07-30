Lollapalooza 2021 Thursday pics & video (Miley Cyrus, Jimmy Eat World, Orville Peck, more)

Despite concerns of rising COVID cases, Lollapalooza kicked off as planned on Thursday (7/29) with sets from Jimmy Eat World, Orville Peck (who played his cover of Lady Gaga's "Born This Way"), Flo Milli, Playboi Carti, Kim Petras, and more, as well as Miley Cyrus, who brought out big-name guests Billy Idol, G Herbo, Wiz Khalifa, Juicy J, and The Kid LAROI, and covered Pixies, Blondie, Cher, Temple of the Dog, and Sinead O'Connor. Billboard reports:

Chicago's Lollapalooza roared back for its 30th anniversary on Thursday (July 29) after taking last year off due to the coronavirus pandemic. Yet still, concerns over rising cases of the Delta variant caused the city's mayor, Lori Lightfoot, and other city and health officials, to hold press conferences leading up to the festival assuring it's safe to attend. There were, of course, some measures in place -- a COVID vaccine card of negative test (obtained within 72 hours) to enter, suggested mask use, and a fan health pledge -- but overall, day one of Lollapalooza's 2021 edition felt largely the same as years past.

most photos by James Richards IV, Miley Cyrus photos by Vijat M