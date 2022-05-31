Lollapalooza 2022 Aftershows announced (Porno for Pyros, Turnstile, Wet Leg, IDLES, more)

Lollapalooza's 2022 edition happens on July 28-31 in Chicago's Grant Park, and this year's lineup of official aftershows from festival artists has been announced. It begins on Tuesday, July 26 with Caroline Polachek, Niko Rubio, and DJ Moonlanding at Metro and The Wombats at House of Blues on Tuesday (7/26) and runs through Sunday (7/31).

Aftershows also include Tove Lo with Buzz (The Vic on 7/27); Billy Strings (Metro on 7/27); Remi Wolf (Park West on 7/27); Gecapalooza with 100 gecs, Glaive, Underscores, ericdoa, Midwxst and Tony Velour (Radius on 7/27); Sampa the Great (Schubas on 7/27); Girl in Red with Del Water Gap (Bottom Lounge on 7/28); MUNA with Meet Me @ The Altar (Thalia Hall on 7/28); Beach Bunny with Gal Gun (Subterranean on 7/28); King Princess with Binki (House of Blues on 7/28); IDLES with Taipei Houston (Metro on 7/28); HINDS with Jesse Jo Stark (Empty Bottle on 7/28); Cordae with Gata (Park West on 7/28); Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever (Schubas on 7/28); Maxo Kream (Reggies on 7/28); Wallows with Pom Pom Squad (The Vic on 7/29); Wet Leg (Empty Bottle on 7/29); Manchester Orchestra (House of Blues on 7/29); Coi Leray (Avondale Music Hall on 7/29); Mariah the Scientist (Reggies on 7/29); Duckwrth with Sam Austins (Bottom Lounge on 7/29); Blxst with Genesis Owusu (Park West on 7/29); Local Natives with Calder Allen (Thalia Hall on 7/30); Kennyhoopla with Meet Me @ The Altar (Subterranean on 7/30); and Turnstile with Teezo Touchdown (Subterranean on 7/30).

Porno for Pyros, whose recent Welcome to Rockville set was their first proper set since the '90s and followed their virtual reunion on the 2020 Lollapalooza livestream, are keeping their reunion going with a Lolla Aftershow of their own this year, on July 30 at Metro with Crawlers.

Tickets to all Aftershows go on sale Friday, June 3 at 10 AM CT. See all shows below.