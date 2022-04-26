Lollapalooza 2022 daily lineups ++ single day tickets

Lollapalooza has announced daily lineups for its 2022 edition that goes down July 28-31 in Chicago's Grant Park.

Thursday (7/28) is headlined by Metallica, and also features Lil Baby, Big Sean, Billy Strings, Zhu, 100 gecs, Manchester Orchestra, Tove Lo, Caroline Polachek, Maxo Kream, Sampa the Great, and more.

Friday (7/29) is headlined by Dua Lipa, and also features sets from Machine Gun Kelly, Glass Animals, Don Toliver, Rezz, King Princess, Girl in Red, Cordae, Tinashe, Wet Leg, Genesis Owusu, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, and more.

Saturday (7/30) is headlined by J. Cole, and also features sets from Kybo, Jazmine Sullivan, Kaskade, IDLES, Turnstile, YG, Willow, Dashboard Confessional, Pom Pom Squad, and more.

Sunday (7/31) is headlined by Green Day, and also features performances by Doja Cat, Jane's Addiction, The Kid Laroi, Charli XCX, Denzel Curry, Maneskin, Local Natives, Beach Bunny, Young Nudy, Kennyhoopla, Teezo Touchdown, Horsegirl, and more.

Check out the full daily Lollapalooza 2022 lineups in the poster below.

Lollapalooza has also announced that single-day general admission tickets and 2 and 3-day bundles (you pick the days) will go on sale Wednesday, April 27 at 10 AM Central.