Lollapalooza 2022 Friday pics & video: Dua Lipa, Machine Gun Kelly, Wet Leg, Tinashe, more

After kicking off on Thursday, the 2022 edition of Lollapalooza continued on Friday (7/29) at Chicago's Grant Park with a headlining set from Dua Lipa. It was her first time performing in the US since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, and she addressed abortion access from the stage, saying, "stand up for women’s rights, stand up against racial injustice, stand up for the LGBTQ community, stand up for each other, and I’m here to stand up for you in whatever way I can, I promise."

The night's other headliner, Machine Gun Kelly, had a few guests on hand; he brought out Avril Lavigne for "Bois Lie," Iann Doir for "Fake Love Don't Last," and Glaive for "More Than Life."

Friday at Lollapalooza also features Girl in Red, Don Toliver, Coi Leray, King Princess, MUNA, Corade, Genesis Owusu, Tinashe, Wet Leg, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, Baby Tate, and more. See pictures from the whole day by James Richards IV below, along with a few video clips.

Lollapalooza continues through Sunday, and if you're not there in person, it's also streaming live. Catch up on the rest of our coverage of the fest with pictures and video from Thursday HERE, and pictures and video from the Green Day and IDLES aftershows.