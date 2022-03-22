Lollapalooza 2022 lineup: Metallica, Green Day, Dua Lipa, J Cole, Doja Cat, MGK, Turnstile, more

Lollapalooza 2022 goes down July 28-31 in Chicago's Grant Park, and the lineup was just announced. The headliners are Metallica, Dua Lipa, J. Cole, Green Day, Doja Cat, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Baby and Kygo, and other acts include Jazmine Sullivan, Big Sean, Don Toliver, Billy Strings, Glass Animals, The Kid Laroi, Charli XCX, IDLES, Turnstile, Kaskade, Rezz, YG, Dominic Fike, King Princess, 100 gecs, girl in red, Ashnikko, Denzel Curry, Blxst, WILLOW, Måneskin, Manchester Orchestra, Cordae, Local Natives, Tove Lo, The Marías, Caroline Polachek, Remi Wolf, Coi Leray, Dashboard Confessional, Zach Bryan, Beach Bunny, Tinashe, PinkPantheress, MUNA, Larry June, Wet Leg, Sam Fender, Pi'erre Bourne, Maxo Kream, Mariah the Scientist, KennyHoopla, Audrey Nuna, Baby Tate, Teezo Touchdown, Hinds, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, Jasiah, Sampa the Great, Horsegirl, Erica Banks, Midwxst, Pom Pom Squad, Buffalo Nichols, Meet Me @ the Altar, and more, and Jane's Addiction (whose frontman Perry Farrell founded the festival) are listed as special guests.

Tickets are on sale now. Full lineup below.