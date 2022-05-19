Lollapalooza 2022 Set Times

Lollapalooza returns for its 2022 edition on July 28-31 in Chicago's Grant Park, and they've revealed this year's set times, which you can see below. As usual, there are a number of conflicting set times attendees will have to contend with, most notably for headliners. On Thursday, Metallica, Lil Baby, and Caroline Polachek play overlapping sets to end the night, and on Friday, Machine Gun Kelly is up against Dua Lipa; earlier in the day, Wet Leg and Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever are on at the same time. Saturday conflicts include Willow vs. J. Cole, IDLES vs. Big Sean, and Pom Pom Squad vs. Meet Me @ The Altar. On Sunday, the fest closes out with overlapping sets from Green Day, Denzel Curry, and Doja Cat, and earlier in the day, Local Natives, PinkPantheress, and Jane's Addiction play against each other.

The festival's 2022 edition also features Jazmine Sullivan, Maxo Kream, 100 gecs, Billy Strings, Manchester Orchestra, Tove Lo, Sampa the Great, redveil and more on Thursday; girl in red, King Princess, Coi Leray, MUNA, Cordae, Tinashe, Genesis Owusu, Baby Tate and more on Friday; Turnstile, YG, Mariah the Scientist, Duckwrth, Dashboard Confessional, HINDS, and more on Saturday; and The Kid Laroi, Charli XCX, Beach Bunny, Young Nudy, The Marías, Kennyhoopla, Horsegirl, Teezo Touchdown, and more on Sunday.

Lollapalooza 2022 Thursday loading...

Lollapalooza 2022 Friday loading...

Lollapalooza 2022 Saturday loading...