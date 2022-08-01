Lollapalooza 2022 Sunday pics & video: Green Day, J-Hope, Horsegirl, more

The 2022 edition of Lollapalooza wrapped up on Sunday (7/31) in Chicago's Grant Park. After their Friday night aftershow at Metro, Green Day headlined, with a set much closer to their Hella Mega Tour than Friday night's more intimate show, which featured many songs they hadn't played in years. See their Sunday night setlist below.

The night's other headliner, BTS member J-Hope, made history as the first South Korean headliner of the main stage at a major US music festival, and drew huge crowds to watch him:

The BTS Army was ready on the frontlines to welcome J-Hope to Chicago for his solo debut at a U.S. festival. The anticipation had been growing so much throughout the day (since fans started lining up at 7 a.m.) that Lolla organizers bumped his set 10 minutes early to 8:50 p.m., allowing the South Korean star to greet anxious fans earlier and to have more time to perform. There was a steady crowd on the other side of the park for Green Day’s finale too, helped by some buzz after the punk rockers wowed with a rare club show at Metro Friday night. Yet, the Bud Light Seltzer Stage was completely lit for J-Hope, quite literally as many fans (a lot of teens and kids with parents) brought custom light wands to add to the glow of the performance and also chanted his name like a true Sunday congregation. [Chicago Sun Times]

Sunday at Lollapalooza also featured Denzel Curry, BANKS, The Kid Laroi, PinkPantheress, Porno for Pyros (more on their set, which featured a guest appearance from Billy Corgan, here), Charli XCX, Måneskin, KennyHoopla, Teezo Touchdown, Audre Nuna, Erica Banks, Horsegirl, and more. See pictures from the whole day by James Richards IV, along with a few video clips, below.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot also announced that the festival would remain in Chicago's Grant Park for another 10 years least, calling it a "significant economic driver" and "truly iconic Chicago summer festival." "I am thrilled to come to this agreement that will ensure Lollapalooza is here to stay for the next decade—bringing music, culture, and joy to both residents and tourists for years to come," she said in a news release, NBC Chicago reports. "I thank C3 Presents and our partners who made this agreement and famous festival possible."

Lollapalooza will return in 2023 on August 3-6. Catch up on the rest of our coverage of the 2022 edition with pictures and video from Thursday here, Friday here, and Saturday here.

SETLIST: GREEN DAY @ LOLLAPALOOZA, 7/31/2022

American Idiot

Holiday

Know Your Enemy

Boulevard of Broken Dreams

Longview

Welcome to Paradise

Hitchin' a Ride

Rock and Roll All Nite

Brain Stew

St. Jimmy

When I Come Around

Waiting

21 Guns

Minority

Knowledge

Basket Case

King for a Day

Shout

Wake Me Up When September Ends

Jesus of Suburbia

Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)