Lollapalooza 2022 Thursday pics & video: Metallica, Jazmine Sullivan, Lil Baby, 100 gecs, more

Metallica have been superstars as long as Lollapalooza has even been a thing, so 41 years into an epic career, the group could be forgiven for playing it relatively safe. Flying out of the gate with “Whiplash,” the band eventually settled into a groove, focusing largely on its blockbuster Nineties material before shifting back to primal thrash mainstays like “Seek & Destroy,” “Battery,” and “One.” Ironically, thanks to Stranger Things, the band’s formative pre-breakthrough years are currently higher profile than ever. Watching a multi-generational crowd spanning young families to Metallica lifers shout and fist-pump along with “Master of Puppets” proved that, given the right boost, even an old setlist staple can still sear and sting like a fresh paper cut. [Rolling Stone]

The 2022 edition of Lollapalooza kicked off on Thursday (7/28) at Chicago's Grant Park. Metallica headlined night one, closing out their set with "Master of Puppets," which they accompanied with footage of Eddie Munson from season four of Stranger Things. See a few pictures and videos from their set, and their setlist, below.

Thursday at Lollapalooza also featured Jazmine Sullivan, Lil Baby, Caroline Polachek, Maxo Kream, 100 gecs, Manchester Orchestra, Sampa the Great, Zach Bryan, Ashnikko, Remi Wolf, Tove Lo, redveil, and more. Check out pictures from the whole day by James Richards IV below.

Lollapalooza continues through Sunday (7/31), and if you can't be there in person, it's also streaming live.

SETLIST: METALLICA @ LOLLAPALOOZA 2022, 7/28/2022

Whiplash

Creeping Death

Enter Sandman

The Memory Remains

Wherever I May Roam

Nothing Else Matters

Dirty Window

Sad but True

Whiskey in the Jar

For Whom the Bell Tolls

Moth Into Flame

Fade to Black

Seek & Destroy

Encore:

Battery

One

Master of Puppets