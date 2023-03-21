Lollapalooza 2023 lineup (Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, RHCP, ODESZA, Lana Del Rey, more)

Lollapalooza has announced its 2023 edition, happening on April 3-6 at Grant Park in Chicago, IL. Tickets go on presale starting Thursday, March 23 at 10 AM CT, with a public on-sale to follow for any remaining tickets.

Headliners for 2023 are Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Red Hot Chili Peppers, ODESZA, Lana Del Rey, Karol G, The 1975, and Tomorrow x Together, and the lineup also features Fred again.., Maggie Rogers, Carly Rae Jepsen, J.I.D., Pusha T, Rina Sawayama, Lil Yachty, Sofi Tukker, Portugal. The Man, beabadoobee, Tems, Joey Bada$$, Key Glock, Morgan Wade, Sylvan Esso, Men I Trust, Alex G, Knocked Loose, Foals, Holly Humberstone, Magdalena Bay, Sudan Archives, Joy Oladokun, The Linda Lindas, Sincere Engineer, and more. See it in full below.