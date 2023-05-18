Lollapalooza 2023 set times (Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lana Del Rey, more)

Lollapalooza 2023 set times (Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lana Del Rey, more)

photo by James Richards IV

The 2023 edition of Lollapalooza happens at Chicago's Grant Park on August 3-6, and set times for the festival have been revealed. See them in full below.

With multiple stages and tents, attendees will need to choose between conflicting sets throughout the weekend, including headliners. Thursday conflicts include Billie Eilish vs Karol G and Carly Rae Jepsen vs Portugal The Man, and on Friday, include Kendrick Lamar vs The 1975 vs Knocked Loose. Saturday conflicts include ODESZA vs Pusha T and Maggie Rogers vs J.I.D., and conflicts on Sunday include Lana Del Rey vs. Red Hot Chili Peppers and Rina Sawayama vs A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie.

