Lollapalooza announces 2021 aftershows & full schedule (Limp Bizkit vs Megan Thee Stallion?)

Lollapalooza returns on July 29-August 1 at Grant Park in Chicago, and the festival has announced its lineup of official aftershows. They run from Tuesday, July 27 through Sunday, August 1 at venues around the city and surrounding area, and include shows from Modest Mouse with Sir Chloe (July 31 at The Vic), Limp Bizkit (on July 29 at Metro), Jimmy Eat World with The Aquadolls (July 30 at Metro), Freddie Gibbs (August 1 at Metro), Orville Peck (July 28 at Thalia Hall), Brittany Howard with Noga Erez (July 31 at Thalia Hall), EarthGang with Benji (July 31 at Bottom Lounge), The Front Bottoms with Sincere Engineer (July 31 at Lincoln Hall), Princess Nokia with Riz La Vie (August 1 at Lincoln Hall), JPEGMAFIA (July 31 at Sleeping Village), Whitney with V.V. Lightbody (August 1 at Sleeping Village), Hinds (July 30 at Empty Bottle), Porches (July 31 at Empty Bottle), and more. Tickets go on sale Friday, 6/18 at 10 AM CT, and you can see the full lineup below.

Lollapalooza also announced its full schedule for 2021. As usual, there are conflicts to contend with, including Jimmy Eat World vs slowthai and Playboi Carti vs Kaytranada on Thursday; Porches vs Hinds, Whitney vs Freddie Gibbs, Limp Bizkit vs Megan Thee Stallion, and Journey vs Post Malone on Saturday; and Brittany Howard vs Young Thug, JPEGMAFIA vs The Front Bottoms, and DaBaby vs Foo Fighters on Sunday. See the schedule in full here.