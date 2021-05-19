Lollapalooza announces 2021 lineup

Live music continues to announce its return, and here's a huge one: Lollapalooza 2021, set to go down July 29-August 1 in Chicago's Grant Park. Along with headliners Foo Fighters, Post Malone, Tyler the Creator, and Miley Cyrus, the lineup includes DaBaby, Journey (?!), Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Ricch, Kaytranada, Brockhampton, Playboi Carti, Young Thug, Limp Bizkit (?!?!), Modest Mouse, Polo G, Brittany Howard, Band of Horses, Jimmy Eat World, Angels & Airwaves, All Time Low, Whitney, Freddie Gibbs, The Front Bottoms, EarthGang, Rico Nasty, JPEGMAFIA, White Reaper, Princess Nokia, Flo Milli, slowthai, Mick Jenkins, Kenny Mason, Sa-Roc, and many more.

Tickets are on sale now. Full lineup on the poster below...