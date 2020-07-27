Lollapalooza virtual lineup announced: Metallica, Paul McCartney, LCD Soundsytem, more

The 2020 edition of Lollapalooza was officially cancelled earlier this month, but the festival promised a virtual event on the weekend it would've been held, July 30-August 2, and now they've announced the lineup. It includes over 150 appearances and performances, including archival footage of past Lolla sets from LCD Soundsystem, Metallica, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Run the Jewels, Lorde, Alabama Shakes, Paul McCartney, Chance the Rapper, OutKast, Arcade Fire, and many.

In addition, they'll be airing new performances from H.E.R., Kali Uchis, Tank and the Bangas, Vic Mensa, and others, as well as a David Bowie tribute with Perry Farrell and Mike Garson. Perry is also leading a Kind Heaven Orchestra performance with Taylor Hawkins... and he'll be on hand for Porno for Pyro's reunion set, their first in 24 years.

Minutemen's Mike Watt told us that Pornos for Pyros had recently filmed four songs together, and this is likely what they were for.

The broadcast schedule is still to be announced, but you can see the lineup for Lolla's virtual 2020 edition on the poster below.

