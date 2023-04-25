Loma Prieta announce new LP ‘Last’ & tour dates with Frail Body, share “Glare”

Having returned last year with the great new single "Sunlight," screamo staples Loma Prieta have finally announced their first new album in eight years, Last, due June 30 via Deathwish (pre-order). The album was recorded with longtime collaborator Jack Shirley, and it includes "Sunlight" as well as new single "Glare," which features an appearance from Josh Staples of The New Trust and The Velvet Teen, who also plays alongside members of Loma Prieta in Mare Island. It's a soaring, climactic, screamo/post-hardcore song that perfectly nails the divide between beauty and aggression. Here's what guitarist/vocalist Sean Leary says about it:

"Glare" is a song talking about the two meanings of the word "glare" and where they intersect. A blinding brightness vs. a hateful stare, more simply, light vs. dark. Within this, a metaphor about how light and dark play with our sight, same as love and hate cloud our mind; Love and hate are so closely tied in the human psyche, becoming confusingly similar in tone when felt full-on. Musically, this track runs the gamut of these strong diametric opposites- beginning contemplative, moving into hatred and rage, concluding with bright, cathartic triumph. The track features an appearance by Loma Prieta’s longtime friend and collaborator Josh Staples (The New Trust, The Velvet Teen).

Listen and watch the equally intense video (filmed and edited by Evan Henkel) below.

Loma Prieta also have upcoming tour dates, including a run with Frail Body that hits NYC on July 7 at TV Eye. All dates are listed below.

Sean Leary is also playing in the current lineup of Jeromes Dream, who have a new album arriving next week that you can get on limited white vinyl.

Tracklist

Sequitur

Nsaids

Sunlight

Dose

Fire in Black & White

One-Off (Part 2)

Circular Saw

Symbios

Dreamlessness

Glare

LLC

Loma Prieta -- 2023 Tour Dates

6/30 Oakland, CA Ivy Room

7/1 Chicago, IL Beat Kitchen #

7/2 Detroit, MI Sanctuary #

7/3 Grand Rapids, MI Pyramid Scheme #

7/4 Toronto, ON Garrison #

7/5 Montreal, QC Bar Le Ritz PDB #

7/6 Pawtucket, RI Machines #

7/7 Brooklyn, NY TV Eye #

7/8 Philadelphia, PA Milk Boy *

7/9 Baltimore, MD Metro Gallery *

7/10 Pittsburgh PA @ TBA

# - w/ Frail Body

* - w/ Eyelet