Loma Prieta release new song “Sunlight,” touring with The New Trust

San Francisco screamo greats Loma Prieta closed a four-year gap of no music with their 2019 "Continuum" b/w "Fate" single, but then they mostly stayed quiet again. But now, over two years later, they're back with another new song, "Sunlight." The Jack Shirley-recorded song finds them sounding as furious and majestic as ever, and we really hope they've got more on the way this time. Their last album was 2015's Self Portrait.

Loma Prieta are playing Toronto's New Friends Fest this weekend, and they'll be touring with The New Trust surrounding that festival. All dates are listed below.

Related: members of both Loma Prieta and The New Trust play in Mare Island.