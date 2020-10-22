Loma share Brian Eno collab from new album that’s out this week

Loma, the trio of Emily Cross (Cross Record), Jonathan Meiburg (Shearwater, Okkervil River), and Dan Duszynski (ex Cross Record), release their second album, Don't Shy Away, on Friday, and it's an absolutely gorgeous, otherworldly record (They are a little like Sub Pop labelmates Low, but they definitely chart their own course). The album closes with "Homing," a collaboration with Brian Eno, who was a fan of Loma's 2018 debut. They sent him the audio stems of the song with instructions to do whatever he wanted with them. Loma didn't hear back until Eno sent an email with a link to the finished product -- a gorgeous track of hushed harmonies and and ambient drones. You can watch the lyric video for "Homing," and listen to a few other songs off the record, below.

In celebration of the album’s release, Loma will stream a series of live performances taped back in June in Dripping Springs, TX, featuring songs from the album, as well as interviews with the band. The sessions, featuring one song a day, will premiere daily at 3 PM Eastern from October 23-30 on Loma's Instagram and Youtube. Details below.

LOMA - DON'T SHY AWAY SESSIONS SCHEDULE:

October 23: "Ocotillo"

October 24: "Half Silences"

October 25: "I Fix My Gaze"

October 26: Loma Interview

October 27: "Don't Shy Away"

October 28: "Elliptical Days"

October 29: "Homing"