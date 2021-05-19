Lomelda plots 2022 tour w/ Alexalone, who announced new LP on Polyvinyl (watch “Ruins” video)

Lomelda released a new album, Hannah, last year, and now they've announced a tour supporting it. It kicks off in January 8, 2022 in Phoenix, and hits San Diego, Los Angeles, Portland, Seattle, Vancouver, Chicago, Detroit, Toronto, Montreal, Brooklyn, Philadelphia, Washington DC, Atlanta, New Orleans and more, wrapping up in their hometown of Austin on February 5.

The Brooklyn show is at Elsewhere on January 27 (tickets), and the Los Angeles show is at Lodge Room on January 10 (tickets). Tickets to those shows, and all dates, go on sale Friday 5/21 at 10 AM local time, and you can see all dates below.

Opening the shows is Alexalone, led by Alex Peterson, who also plays bass in Lomelda and Hovvdy. They've announced a new album, ALEXALONEWORLD, due out August 13 via Polyvinyl, and shared a new single, "Ruins," which you can watch the video for below. It starts as a stripped-back track and swells into something orchestral and majestic.

LOMELDA: 2022 TOUR

01/08 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar *

01/09 - San Diego, CA @ The Casbah *

01/10 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room *

01/11 - Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club *

01/13 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios *

01/14 - Seattle, WA @ Barboza *

01/15 - Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret *

01/16 - Spokane, WA @ Lucky You Lounge *

01/19 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry *

01/20 - Chicago, IL @ TBD *

01/21 - Detroit, MI @ The Sanctuary *

01/22 - Toronto, ON @ The Drake Underground *

01/23 - Montréal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz *

01/24 - Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair *

01/27 - Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere *

01/28 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry *

01/29 - Washington, DC @ DC9 *

01/31 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle - Back Room *

02/01 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade - Purgatory *

02/02 - New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa *

02/04 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall *

02/05 - Austin, TX @ Scholz Garten *

* w/ Alex Alone