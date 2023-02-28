Lomelda shares “Scaredy’s World” ft. More Eaze, touring with Death Cab & Magnetic Fields

Lomelda, the indie-folk project of Hannah Read, has shared a new single, "Scaredy's World," via her own new imprint, Double Yolk Record House. The song is expansive, with distorted synths abounding under Hannah's commanding vocal, and it features More Eaze. Hannah explains, "How do I say what Scaredy means to me? Scaredy demands that her song be sung with conviction. Scaredy wants the stereo maxed. Scaredy chooses rot over forever. She pulls me out of my half life and shows me my death so that the squirmings of hope will stir in my gut again. I let my soul come out my mouth, as inspired by my best friend, my sweet Scaredy, for all my remaining days."

On their collaboration, More Eaze adds, "It's been such a dream to make music with Hannah Read over the last few years. The more we've worked together, the more I've truly felt that we are often trying to say the same things in our music but in different ways/with different tools. "Scaredy's World" is somewhat of a literal manifestation of this as I wrote words/sang with Hannah's own processed glossolalia and felt our voices and our ideas merging into one. To me this song captures so much of the simultaneous wonder and fear that comes with being alive and I feel touched that I get to sing about and experience much of that with Hannah and Lomelda."

Listen to "Scaredy's World" below.

Lomelda will be out on the road in North American this spring and summer, supporting The Magnetic Fields and Death Cab For Cutie. All dates below.

Lomelda -- 2023 Tour Dates

3/22/23 - Dallas, TX @ The Kessler Theatre *

3/23/23 - Dallas, TX @ The Kessler Theatre *

3/24/23 - Houston, TX @ The Heights Theater *

3/25/23 - Austin, TX @ The Paramount Theatre *

3/27/23 - St. Louis, MO @ City Winery *

3/28/23 - St. Louis, MO @ City Winery *

3/29/23 - Cleveland, OH @ Music Box Supper Club *

3/31/23 - Millvale, PA @ Mr. Small’s Theatre *

4/1/23 - Millvale, PA @ Mr. Small’s Theatre *

4/3/23 - Montgomery, NY @ City Winery *

5/31/23 - Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park +

6/2/23 - Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall +

6/3/23 - Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall +

6/4/23 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre +

6/6/23 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Riverside Theater +

6/7/23 - Omaha, NE @ The Admiral Theater +

6/10/23 - Bonner, MT @ Kettlehouse Amphitheatre +

6/12/23 - Calgary, AB @ Grey Eagle Resort and Casino +

6/16/23 - Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheatre +

6/17/23 - Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater +

* supporting The Magnetic Fields

+ supporting Death Cab For Cutie