London band Bar Italia sign to Matador, share single and video “Nurse!”

London-based trio Bar Italia released their first music in 2020 with EP ANGELICA PILLED and LP Quarrel. In 2021 they shared another LP, bedhead, and 2022 saw the release of singles "Banks," "miracle crush," and "Polly Amour." All of those came via Dean Blunt's World Music label. Now, Bar Italia have signed to Matador Records. The group made the announcement today with the release of single "Nurse!" and a music video shot by Simon Mercer. "Nurse!" is grungy and angular, with compelling basslines and electronics and heavy influence from '90s alternative and shoegaze. Check it out below.

Bar Italia have several live shows in the UK and Europe upcoming, including appearances at Primavera Sound, Latitute Festival, Midi Festival, and End Of The Road. All dates below.

BAR ITALIA -- 2023 LIVE DATES

Wednesday, May 10th / Liverpool, UK : Kazimier Stockroom

Thursday, May 11th / Edinburgh, UK : Sneaky Pete's

Frida, May12th / Birmingham, UK : Hare and Hounds

Saturday, May 13th / Sheffield, UK : Sidney & Matilda

Sunday, May 14th / Oxford, UK : Jericho Tavern

Tuesday, May 16th / Cologne, Germany : Jaki

Wednesday, May 17th / Prague, Czech Republic : MeetFactory (Foyer)

Thursday, May 18th / Berlin, Germany : Urban Spree

Saturday, May 20th / Amsterdam, Netherlands : Cinetol

Monday, May 22nd / Paris, France : Boule Noire

Tuesday, May 23rd / Lille, France : Aeronef (Club)

Wednesday, May 24th / Brighton, UK : Green Door Store

Thursday, May 25th / London, UK : ICA

Saturday, June 3rd / Barcelona, Spain : Primavera Barcelona

Sunday, June 4th / Lisbon, Portugal : ZDB

Monday, June 5th / Madrid, Spain : Primavera Madrid Club

Saturday, June 10th / Madrid, Spain : Primavera Madrid

Thursday, July 20 / Southwold, UK : Latitude Festival

Friday, July 21 / Hyères, France : Midi Festival

Thursday, August 31 / Salisbury, UK : End of the Road Festival