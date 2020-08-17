London post-punks TV Priest prep debut LP (listen to “This Island”)

Newish London four-piece TV Priest — vocalist Charlie Drinkwater, guitarist Alex Sprogis, bass and keys player Nic Smith, and drummer Ed Kelland— fit in with the current post-punk revival, meshing sultry, prophetic lyricism with brash instrumentation (think Fontaines DC, Protomartyr, or IDLES). Recently, IDLES frontman Joe Talbot even included the band’s single, “Runner Up,” on his "At Home With" playlist for Apple Music (alongside LIFE, Shopping, Special Interest, Bambara, The Wants, and Kim Gordon, among others).

Following the release of a couple singles, TV Priest have announced their debut album, Uppers, which was produced by keyboardist Nic Smith and will be out November 13 via Hand In Hive. They've also shared new single "This Island," which Charlie Drinkwater says is a "howl of frustration" On the track, pulsing bass introduces an electronic melody, which later descends into a gnashing, colorful concoction of cymbals and screeching guitars.

"'This Island' is about incoherence and inarticulate responses, both personal and political, in a time and place you don’t fully understand anymore," adds Drinkwater. "It’s an unrequited love letter, and a howl of frustration; a mea culpa and a call to arms. We wrote this to an increasingly nationalistic and isolationist drum beat playing out at home and abroad, and frankly, we are scared and appalled. As artists, we aren’t offering up solutions for living, but maybe we can extend a hand and let someone know that you aren’t alone in feeling under-prepared in your responses yet powerful in your convictions. That small boats can still make big wave. That we have a world to win."

You can watch the "This Island" video, and listen to TV Priest's previous singles, below.

--

UPPERS tracklist:

1. The Big Curve

2. Press Gang

3. Leg Room

4. Journal of a Plague Year

5. History Week

6. Decoration

7. Slideshow

8. Fathers and Sons

9. The ref

10. Powers of Ten

11. This Island

12. Saintless