London punk duo JOHN share “Trauma Mosaic,” announce first North American tour
London duo JOHN have gigged on their side of the Atlantic with Mclusky, METZ, Viagra Boys, and opened a full tour for IDLES, whose Adam Devonshire appears on their 2021 album Nocturnal Manoeuvres, and that list of bands should give you a pretty good idea of the kind of shouty punk/post-hardcore that JOHN make. They've got three albums dating back to 2017, but they've only just now announced their first North American tour, taking place this October. They've also shared an anthemic new single, "Trauma Mosaic." Here's what drummer/lead vocalist John Newton says about the song and its video:
There’s a deliberate, claustrophobic repetition to the earlier stages of the song/video, which mirrors the very human tendency to obsess in cycles of thought — it’s certainly something we both struggle with as individuals. If you take the title more literally, we all contain a patchwork of images sewn together from the past, and these memories are used as a map of survival within our present. These primal instincts seem overloaded nowadays, and we become open to be haunted by even the slightest reflection.
The North American tour kicks off in Phoenix and wraps up in Brooklyn on October 26 at Saint Vitus. All dates are listed below.
JOHN -- 2023 North American Tour Dates
OCTOBER
03 — Phoenix, AZ — Linger Longer Lounge
04 — Los Angeles, CA — The Echo
05 — Santa Ana, CA — Constellation Room
07 — San Francisco, CA — Brick and Mortar
10 — Seattle, WA — Sunset Tavern
11 — Portland, OR — Mission Theater
13 — Salt Lake City, UT — The DLC
14 — Denver, CO — Skylark Lounge
17 — St. Louis, MO — Off Broadway
18 — Chicago, IL — Schubas
20 — Toronto, ON — The Baby G
21 — Columbus, OH — The Basement
24 — Philadelphia, PA — Kung Fu Necktie
25 — Washington, DC — DC9
26 — Brooklyn, NY — St. Vitus