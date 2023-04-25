London punk duo JOHN share “Trauma Mosaic,” announce first North American tour

London duo JOHN have gigged on their side of the Atlantic with Mclusky, METZ, Viagra Boys, and opened a full tour for IDLES, whose Adam Devonshire appears on their 2021 album Nocturnal Manoeuvres, and that list of bands should give you a pretty good idea of the kind of shouty punk/post-hardcore that JOHN make. They've got three albums dating back to 2017, but they've only just now announced their first North American tour, taking place this October. They've also shared an anthemic new single, "Trauma Mosaic." Here's what drummer/lead vocalist John Newton says about the song and its video:

There’s a deliberate, claustrophobic repetition to the earlier stages of the song/video, which mirrors the very human tendency to obsess in cycles of thought — it’s certainly something we both struggle with as individuals. If you take the title more literally, we all contain a patchwork of images sewn together from the past, and these memories are used as a map of survival within our present. These primal instincts seem overloaded nowadays, and we become open to be haunted by even the slightest reflection.

The North American tour kicks off in Phoenix and wraps up in Brooklyn on October 26 at Saint Vitus. All dates are listed below.

JOHN -- 2023 North American Tour Dates

OCTOBER

03 — Phoenix, AZ — Linger Longer Lounge

04 — Los Angeles, CA — The Echo

05 — Santa Ana, CA — Constellation Room

07 — San Francisco, CA — Brick and Mortar

10 — Seattle, WA — Sunset Tavern

11 — Portland, OR — Mission Theater

13 — Salt Lake City, UT — The DLC

14 — Denver, CO — Skylark Lounge

17 — St. Louis, MO — Off Broadway

18 — Chicago, IL — Schubas

20 — Toronto, ON — The Baby G

21 — Columbus, OH — The Basement

24 — Philadelphia, PA — Kung Fu Necktie

25 — Washington, DC — DC9

26 — Brooklyn, NY — St. Vitus