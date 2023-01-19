London’s Warmduscher announce first-ever North American tour, playing SXSW

London sleaze merchants Warmduscher are playing SXSW in March and will stick around after for their first-ever North American tour. The whirlwind trip hits Los Angeles, Chicago, Milwaukee, Toronto, and Montreal before wrapping up in Brooklyn on March 30 at Baby's All Right. All dates are listed below.

Warmduscher's fourth album, At the Hotspot, was produced by Hot Chip's Al Doyle and Joe Goddard, and released last year on Bella Union. It's a mop bucket of sloppy punk, gritty whiteboy funk and bargain basement club music, and that is meant as a compliment. They're a lot of fun live, too. Listen to the album and watch a few videos, including their Glastonbury 2022 performance, below.

WARMDUSCHER - 2023 TOUR DATES

FRI 10 FEBRUARY Arci Bellezza Milan, Italy

SAT 11 FEBRUARY - Covo Club Bologna, Italy

SUN 12 FEBRUARY - Combo Social Club Florence, Italy

13-19 MARCH - SXSW - Austin, TX

MON 20 MARCH - The Lodge Room Los Angeles (LA), CA, US

FRI 24 MARCH - Sleeping Village Chicago, IL, US

SAT 25 MARCH - Cactus Club Milwaukee, WI, US

TUE 28 MARCH - The Garrison Toronto, ON, Canada

WED 29 MARCH - Bar le Ritz PDB Montreal, QC, Canada

THU 30 MARCH - Baby's All Right - Brooklyn, NY, US

FRI 26 MAY - Catton Park Walton-on-trent, UK