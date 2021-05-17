LoneLady preps first album in 6 years, shares “Fear Colours”

LoneLady (aka Julia Campbell) has announced her third album, Former Things, which will be released June 25 via Warp. It's been six years since her last, Hinterland, and since then LoneLady left her hometown of Manchester for London, and made the new album at Somerset House Studios, an 18th century shooting range that was turned into an experimental performance space. Former Things is also the first album Campbell has made entirely on her own.

“I was hungry for a change of scene. Born and bred in Manchester, my home city is like walking around a giant living diary, an archeology of myself, layered with memories," says LoneLady. "I set up a new studio in ‘The Rifle Range’, an 18th-Century Naval shooting gallery. In this long, narrow concrete room I set up my studio to be part art-installation, part nightclub where I could turn the volume up loud and project Cabaret Voltaire super-8 videos and Ingmar Bergman films across the stone walls. I was located at the dramatic heart of it all, not far from Trafalgar Square and Buckingham Palace - quite a change from my previous studios nestled in the crumbling darklands of Manchester’s outskirts.”

The new single from the album is "Fear Colours," which hits a very 1979 groove halfway between post-punk and string-laden disco. LoneLady describes it as “an electroscape of funk, crunch and vocoder-ed fear!” You can watch the video for that below.

LoneLady will be on tour in the UK and Ireland this fall. All dates are listed, along with album art and tracklist, below.

LoneLady: Former Things Tracklist

The Catcher

(There Is) No Logic

Former Things

Time Time Time

Threats

Fear Colours

Treasure

Terminal Ground

LONELADY: 2021 TOUR

Sep 03: End Of The Road Festival, Wiltshire

Sep 11: Down at the Abbey, Reading

Sep 13: Hope and Ruin, Brighton

Sep 14: The Exchange, Bristol

Sep 16: Oslo, London

Sep 17: (YES) The Pink Room, Manchester

Sep 20: Brudenell Social Club, Leeds

Sep 21: Stereo, Glasgow

Sep 22: St Doms, Newcastle

Oct 01: The Grand Social, Dublin

Oct 02: Ulster Sports Club, Belfast