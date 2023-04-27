Long Beard teams with Crying’s Ryan Galloway for new single “Posters”

Leslie Bear has shared her first new music as Long Beard since 2019's Means to Me. She collaborates with Ryan Galloway of Crying and Michelle Zauner side project BUMPER on "Posters," which has her strummed guitar and dreamy vocals augmented by jaunty synths. Watch the accompanying video below.

"‘Posters’ is a song about needing to confront and accept change," Leslie says. "Realizing that things you once took for granted aren’t there for you anymore. It’s difficult, but you do your best to let go of the past and move forward. While writing the song, I tried to capture that bittersweet feeling of having outgrown a childhood bedroom- losing connections to interests and items that once inspired you and kept you safe. The idea came about soon after I had to move to a new apartment (the 3rd over 2 years during the pandemic), and after having moved so many times, I didn’t have the energy to hang up any of my usual decorations to feel more at home."

"I made the song with Ryan Galloway, who has been a long time friend and one of my favorite musicians/producers," she continues. "I sent him the bare bones of the song, which was just vocals and guitar, and then he added drums, synths, and bass. He basically made the song a lot more fun and bouncy. After that, it took me forever to mix, which was a fun and challenging learning experience for me. This was the first time I feel like I really focused on a song from a production standpoint and wanted to step away from my comfort zone by making something that’s structurally and sonically more pop oriented."