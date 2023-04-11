Long Island emo band Innerlove. announce debut LP ‘Roscoe,’ share new song & video

Long Island emo band Innerlove. have been on the rise for a bit, and now they've announced their debut album, Roscoe, due June 9 via Refresh Records (pre-order). The first single is "Ain’t Who I Wanna Be," an atmospheric, pastoral emo song that vocalist/guitarist Ryan O’Rourke says is "mostly about how I became something I swore I’d never be. I have a problem dealing with negatives, I always have." The band cite Weatherbox, The Weakerthans, and Anthony Green as influences, and fans of those artists should give this a spin.

Innerlove. also have shows coming up, including Brooklyn's Kingsland on 4/20 with Only Sibling and Family Dinner, and a run with Born Without Bones that hits Worcester, Philly, Toms River, and the Massapequa VFW. All dates are listed below.

Tracklist

1. Ain’t Who I Wanna Be

2. 10 In The Morning

3. Hectic

4. Trophies

5. Silence

6. The Way I Live

7. Burnt Out

8. 26

9. Things Stop Working

10. 209

Innerlove. -- 2023 Tour Dates

4/20 - Brooklyn, NY @ The Kingsland w/ Family Dinner, Only Sibling

w/ Born Without Bones

4/27 - Worcester, MA @ Ralph’s Diner

4/28 - Philadelphia, PA @ Kung Fu Necktie

4/29 - Toms River, NJ @ The Kill Shed

4/30 - Massapequa, NY @ Massapequa VFW