Long Island emo band Stand Still announce new EP (new video & exclusive vinyl)

Pre-order the new Stand Still EP on limited clear/orange splatter vinyl.

Long Island emo torch-carriers Stand Still released a great debut EP last year with A Practice In Patience on the New Morality Zine label, and now they've announced a followup EP, In A Moment's Notice, due July 20 via DAZE/Triple B. It includes three new songs (including one featuring Innerlove vocalist Ryan O'Rourke) and three live recordings from the band's recent Silver Bullet Studios session. Opening track "Loose Ends" is out now, along with a Tom Flynn-directed video that takes influence from the '90s alt-rock music video era, and the song picks up where the well-executed Silent Majority/Movielife worship of their debut EP left off. If you like those bands, or likeminded contemporaries like Koyo and Anxious, you'll like "Loose Ends" too. Vocalist Gerry Windus says:

"Loose Ends" is about learning how to navigate and inconsistent lifestyle. For example: falling in and out of friendships, jobs, mental stability, etc. The takeaway is accepting when things go south, and anticipating them to do so. This track also highlights the anxious anticipation of knowing when something bad is about to happen.

Check out the song and video below.

We're also thrilled to be teaming with Stand Still on an exclusive "ultra clear with orange splatter" vinyl variant, limited to just 100 copies. Pre-order yours now while they last. Here's a mock-up of the variant:

Stand Still also have upcoming shows, including the Killing Time-headlined Rich Mcloughlin memorial benefit at Brooklyn Monarch on July 30 and a record release show at Long Island's Amityville Music Hall on August 13 with Hangman, Worn, Victory Garden, Wild Red, and Ennui. All dates are listed below.

Tracklist

1. Loose Ends

2. With All My Love

3. Trading Places (ft. Ryan O'Rourke)

4. There's No Autumn Here (Live At Silver Bullet Studios)

5. Id (Live At Silver Bullet Studios)

6. Lockbox (Live At Silver Bullet Studios)

Stand Still -- 2022 Tour Dates

Jul 30 - Brooklyn, NY @ The Monarch w/ Killing Time, Alone in a Crowd + more

Jul 30 - Richmond, VA @ The Camel w/ Bent Blue

Aug 1 - Raleigh, NC @ School Kids Records w/ Bent Blue

Aug 2 - Atlanta, GA @ Sabbath Brewery w/ Bent Blue

Aug 3 - Tallahassee, FL @ The Bark w/ Bent Blue

Aug 4 - Evansville, IN @ Damsel’s w/ Bent Blue

Aug 5th - Chicago, IL @ The Rumble, w/ Pain of Truth, Regulate, Kharma, + more

Aug 6th - Toledo, OH @ Ottawa Tavern w/ Bent Blue

Aug 13th - Amityville, NY @ Amityville Music Hall w/ Hangman, Worn + more