Long Island emo/hardcore band Stand Still release debut EP (stream it & watch a video)

Stand Still are a new band who hail from the storied Long Island emo and hardcore scene, and they make melodic hardcore that's rooted in the sounds of hometown heroes like Silent Majority and The Movielife. Like those bands, they're too hardcore for pop punk and too pop punk for hardcore, but they exist right in the very appealing middle ground, and they take the sounds of their late '90s / early 2000s influences and it make it feel fresh. They just released their debut EP A Practice in Patience on New Morality Zine / DAZE (click the label links for pre-orders + merch), and we're now premiering the video for one of its standout tracks, "Satellites."

The video was filmed at various locations on Long Island, including beloved record store Looney Tunes and the Shellshock Audio studio (where they also recorded the EP). "We wanted to do a fun video with our friends that encapsulates the vibe of the South Shore," the band says. "Special thanks to Looney Tunes and Shellshock Audio for allowing us to film at their store locations and Jay Six for letting us use his song 'Burn' for this music video." The video was shot and directed by Anthony Pasini, and you can watch it and stream the full EP below.