Long Island venue Revolution Bar & Music Hall has shut down

According to a June survey of independent music venues, 90% said they'd be forced to shut down permanently without government aid. As their indefinite closure continues, without the passage of any legislation that could help them, we're seeing more venues, unfortunately, doing just that. Here's another casualty: Amityville, Long Island's Revolution Bar & Music Hall.

In a message posted on their social media, they write:

Unfortunately, Revolution Music Hall has officially closed its doors. In a world with so much uncertainty, all we can do is be grateful for everything we experienced together, as a community. Thank you to everyone & anyone who ever gave our vision a chance. Thanks for the memories.

Visit saveourstages.com to contact your representatives about supporting legislation that could help keep more venues from closing.