Long Play 2023 lineup (Mount Eerie, Dawn Richard & Spencer Zahn, Meredith Monk, more)

Bang on a Can have announced the lineup for the 2023 edition of their destination music festival Long Play. This year's fest goes down May 5-7 at venues across Brooklyn, including Pioneer Works, Roulette, Brooklyn Academy of Music, Public Records, Littlefield, BRIC, Mark Morris Dance Center, and The Center for Fiction, plus outdoor events TBA.

Long Play 2023 is set to feature Art Ensemble of Chicago, Philip Glass Ensemble, Dawn Richard and Spencer Zahn, Mount Eerie, Tyshawn Sorey, Caroline Shaw, Nu Jazz, and more. The fest opens with a collaborative concert by Meredith Monk and Vocal Ensemble and Bang on a Can All-Stars, where they'll perform Meredith Monk's Memory Game. Bang on a Can co-founders and artistic directors Michael Gordon, David Lang, and Julia Wolfe said of the lineup:

Music, right now! What is it, you might ask? You know, we can't tell you! And that is a good thing. There is so much music happening that no one can pin it all down. Loud music, soft music. Delicate music, rugged music. Written down music, improvised music. Music for speeding up and music for slowing down. All around the world, musicians are innovating wildly, creating revolutionary sounds and experiences that no one could have imagined without them. And where is all this happening, you might ask? That we can answer! In Brooklyn, crossroads of the world, where musicians and audiences and peoples and sounds from everywhere come together. You can see and hear them all, on LONG PLAY.

Tickets for Long Play are available now. See all of the announced performers so far below.

Long Play -- 2023 Lineup (additional artists and more details to be announced):

75 Dollar Bill Little Big Band

Adam O'Farrill’s Stranger Days

Alarm Will Sound plays Tyshawn Sorey’s For George Lewis

Alvin Singleton’s String Quartets performed by Momenta Quartet

Annea Lockwood’s Into the Vanishing Point performed by Yarn / Wire

Art Ensemble of Chicago

Bang on a Can All-Stars with Meredith Monk & Vocal Ensemble perform Meredith Monk’s MEMORY GAME

big dog little dog

Brandon Lopez and Fred Moten duo

Caroline Shaw

Conrad Tao and Tyshawn Sorey perform Morton Feldman’s Triadic Memories

Dave Liebman and Kenny Werner

David Lang’s love fail performed by Quince Ensemble

David Sanford Big Band

Eliana Glass

Exo-Tech

Ganavya and Shabaka Hutchings

Greg Davis

Gyan Riley

Gyan Riley and Krishna Bhatt

Harriet Tubman

Ian Chang

Iva Bittová

JACK Quartet play music by Christopher Otto, Catherine Lamb, and Iannis Xenakis’s Tetras

James Brandon Lewis and Chad Taylor duo

Jessica Moss

Joseph Branciforte and Taylor Deupree

June McDoom

Julia Wolfe’s My Lips from Speaking performed by Vicky Chow and David Friend

Kalbells

Kalia Vandever Quartet

LITURGY

Lori Goldston

Michael Gordon’s Field of Vision performed by Univ of Michigan Percussion Ensemble, directed by Doug Perkins

Morton Subotnick celebrates his 90th birthday by performing As I Live and Breathe

Mount Eerie

Nailah Hunter

Nathalie Joachim

Nu Jazz

Philip Glass Ensemble perform Glassworks and The Photographer Act III

Scarcity

Dawn Richard and Spencer Zahn: Pigments

The Hands Free

Time Wharp

Thumbscrew (Mary Halvorson, Michael Formanek, Tomas Fujiwara)

Tyondai Braxton/Jefre Cantu Ledesma/Ben Vida