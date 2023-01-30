Long Play 2023 lineup (Mount Eerie, Dawn Richard & Spencer Zahn, Meredith Monk, more)
Bang on a Can have announced the lineup for the 2023 edition of their destination music festival Long Play. This year's fest goes down May 5-7 at venues across Brooklyn, including Pioneer Works, Roulette, Brooklyn Academy of Music, Public Records, Littlefield, BRIC, Mark Morris Dance Center, and The Center for Fiction, plus outdoor events TBA.
Long Play 2023 is set to feature Art Ensemble of Chicago, Philip Glass Ensemble, Dawn Richard and Spencer Zahn, Mount Eerie, Tyshawn Sorey, Caroline Shaw, Nu Jazz, and more. The fest opens with a collaborative concert by Meredith Monk and Vocal Ensemble and Bang on a Can All-Stars, where they'll perform Meredith Monk's Memory Game. Bang on a Can co-founders and artistic directors Michael Gordon, David Lang, and Julia Wolfe said of the lineup:
Music, right now! What is it, you might ask? You know, we can't tell you! And that is a good thing. There is so much music happening that no one can pin it all down. Loud music, soft music. Delicate music, rugged music. Written down music, improvised music. Music for speeding up and music for slowing down. All around the world, musicians are innovating wildly, creating revolutionary sounds and experiences that no one could have imagined without them. And where is all this happening, you might ask? That we can answer! In Brooklyn, crossroads of the world, where musicians and audiences and peoples and sounds from everywhere come together. You can see and hear them all, on LONG PLAY.
Tickets for Long Play are available now. See all of the announced performers so far below.
Long Play -- 2023 Lineup (additional artists and more details to be announced):
75 Dollar Bill Little Big Band
Adam O'Farrill’s Stranger Days
Alarm Will Sound plays Tyshawn Sorey’s For George Lewis
Alvin Singleton’s String Quartets performed by Momenta Quartet
Annea Lockwood’s Into the Vanishing Point performed by Yarn / Wire
Art Ensemble of Chicago
Bang on a Can All-Stars with Meredith Monk & Vocal Ensemble perform Meredith Monk’s MEMORY GAME
big dog little dog
Brandon Lopez and Fred Moten duo
Caroline Shaw
Conrad Tao and Tyshawn Sorey perform Morton Feldman’s Triadic Memories
Dave Liebman and Kenny Werner
David Lang’s love fail performed by Quince Ensemble
David Sanford Big Band
Eliana Glass
Exo-Tech
Ganavya and Shabaka Hutchings
Greg Davis
Gyan Riley
Gyan Riley and Krishna Bhatt
Harriet Tubman
Ian Chang
Iva Bittová
JACK Quartet play music by Christopher Otto, Catherine Lamb, and Iannis Xenakis’s Tetras
James Brandon Lewis and Chad Taylor duo
Jessica Moss
Joseph Branciforte and Taylor Deupree
June McDoom
Julia Wolfe’s My Lips from Speaking performed by Vicky Chow and David Friend
Kalbells
Kalia Vandever Quartet
LITURGY
Lori Goldston
Michael Gordon’s Field of Vision performed by Univ of Michigan Percussion Ensemble, directed by Doug Perkins
Morton Subotnick celebrates his 90th birthday by performing As I Live and Breathe
Mount Eerie
Nailah Hunter
Nathalie Joachim
Nu Jazz
Philip Glass Ensemble perform Glassworks and The Photographer Act III
Scarcity
Dawn Richard and Spencer Zahn: Pigments
The Hands Free
Time Wharp
Thumbscrew (Mary Halvorson, Michael Formanek, Tomas Fujiwara)
Tyondai Braxton/Jefre Cantu Ledesma/Ben Vida