Lonnie Holley announces new LP ft. Bon Iver, Moor Mother & more; shares title track ft. Michael Stipe

Outsider artist Lonnie Holley has announced a new album, Oh Me Oh My, due out March 10 via Jagjaguwar. It's the follow-up to his 2021 collaboration with Matthew E. White, Broken Mirror: A Selfie Reflection, and it was produced by Jacknife Lee. Oh Me Oh My features a stacked list of collaborators, with Michael Stipe, Moor Mother, Bon Iver, Sharon Van Etten, and Rokia Koné each appearing on songs. See the cover art, and tracklist below.

"My art and my music are always closely tied to what is happening around me, and the last few years have given me a lot to thoughtsmith about," Holley says. "When I listen back to these songs I can feel the times we were living through. I’m deeply appreciative of the collaborators, especially Jacknife, who helped the songs take shape and really inspired me to dig deeper within myself."

The first single is the gorgeous title track, with features Michael Stipe. Stream that below.

Lonnie Holley - Oh Me Oh My loading...

LONNIE HOLLEY - OH ME OH MY TRACKLIST

1. Testing

2. I Am A Part Of The Wonder (with Moor Mother)

3. Oh Me, Oh My (with Michael Stipe)

4. Earth Will Be There (with Moor Mother)

5. Mount Meigs

6. Better Get That Crop In Soon

7. Kindness Will Follow Your Tears (with Bon Iver)

8. None Of Us Have But A Little While (with Sharon Van Etten)

9. If We Get Lost They Will Find Us (with Rokia Koné)

10. I Can’t Hush

11. Future Children