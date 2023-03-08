Lonnie Holley shares Bon Iver collaboration “Kindness Will Follow Your Tears”

Outsider artist Lonnie Holley has shared the Bon Iver collaboration from his upcoming album Oh Me Oh My, "Kindness Will Follow Your Tears." It's as much a Bon Iver song as it is a Lonnie Holley song, and it's a very special track that you can hear below. The album arrives this Friday (3/10) via Jagjaguwar.

Lonnie also has some upcoming live appearances, including Big Ears fest and an event at The New York Society for Ethical Culture on May 18. All dates below.

Lonnie Holley -- 2023 Tour Dates

Fri. Mar. 17 - London, UK @ Royal Academy

Sat. Mar. 18 - London, UK @ Café Oto

Thu. Mar. 30 - Sun. Apr. 2 - Knoxville, TN @ Big Ears

Thu. May 18 - New York, NY @ The New York Society for Ethical Culture