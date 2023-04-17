Lonnie Holley, Suzanne Vega & more playing American Folk Art Museum benefit show

NYC's American Folk Art Museum has announced a benefit concert headlined by outsider artist Lonnie Holley and friends. The concert is set for May 18 at Adler Hall at the New York Society for Ethical Culture, with actor, playwright, and screenwriter Harvey Fierstein hosting. Tickets are available now.

Holley, whose new album Oh Me Oh My features appearances by Michael Stipe, Moor Mother, Bon Iver, Sharon Van Etten, and Rokia Koné, will be joined by Suzanne Vega, Sun Ra Arkestra band leader Marshall Allen, and musical collective Mourning [A] BLKstar for the show, along with more friends. “I’m very excited to be recognized by the American Folk Art Museum," he says. "They’ve supported and shown my work a lot over the years, going back decades. I can’t wait to make and share my music at the event on May 18th. It will be a special night. Thumbs up for Mother Universe."