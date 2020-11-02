look inside Syd Barrett’s ‘Definitive Visual Companion’ (out in paperback this month)

Barrett: The Definitive Visual Companion is the only official book about the late Pink Floyd co-founder Syd Barrett and features over 350 images, including rare photographs, artwork, letters and more. The book was previously only available in a hardback slipcase edition and a deluxe, two-volume collector’s edition, both of which are quite pricey, but Barrett is getting slightly less expensive paperback edition ($45) on November 24.

The book splits into three sections: Syd's life in photographs; Unseen and unpublished illustrated letters sent to Libby Gausden-Chisman and Jenny Spires between 1962-1965; and all of Syd's existing work as a visual artist. Over 100 of these images have never been published anywhere before, and all the images include detailed notes.

You can pre-order the paperback edition of Barrett: The Definitive Visual Companion now and check out a few pages from the book below.