Lookout Fest 2022 lineup (Ski Mask the Slump God, $NOT, City Morgue, Trash Talk, more)

Florida rappers Ski Mask the Slump God and $NOT are headlining a new Los Angeles festival, Lookout Fest. It's presented by Live Nation and hip hop blog/podcast/label Masked Gorilla, focusing on "rap, hardcore, hyper pop, streetwear and more." The lineup also features City Morgue, Trash Talk, Show Me The Body, Angel Du$t, Jesus Piece, SSGKobe, Ka$hdami, 2KBABY, WHOKILLEDXIX, Narrow Head, CMTEN, Zulu, Tony Velour, and more. See it in full on the poster below.

It happens on April 2 at Hollywood Palladium Festival Grounds, and tickets go on sale Friday, February 11 at 12 PM PST.