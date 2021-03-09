Lookout! Records livestream series continues w/ Ted Leo, members of Avengers, Common Rider, more

Lookout! Records have been doing a monthly "reunion" livestream series, 'LOOKOUT ZOOMOUT,' featuring songs and stories from past Lookout artists. They've now announced the third edition, which features Ted Leo, Penelope Houston from The Avengers; Dr. Frank from The Mr. T Experience; Mass Giorgini from Common Rider and Squirtgun; Christopher Imlay and John Denery from the Hi-Fives with Judy Denery from The Loadies and Virgil Shaw from Brent's TV, and more.

Grant Lawrence from The Smugglers hosts, and it streams on Sunday, March 28 at 3 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now, and they say to "Expect a fun, positive and interactive show with time for Q+A."

Lookout! founder Larry Livermore recently told us about 12 shows that changed his life, some of which he also mentions in his book How To Ru(i)n A Record Label: The Story of Lookout Records, which you can pick up in our shop. We also have the Punk USA: The Rise and Fall of Lookout Records book available, Operation Ivy vinyl, and more.

For even more Lookout!, read our list of 10 must-have Lookout! Records albums.

To get a taste of what to expect from 'LOOKOUT ZOOMOUT,' here's a highlights reel from episode 1: