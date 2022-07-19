Loraine James announces new album ‘Building Something Beautiful For Me,’ releases single

London electronic experimentalist Loraine James has announced a new album, Building Something Beautiful For Me, which “reinterprets, reimagines, and responds to” the work of minimalist composer Julius Eastman. To that end, Loraine collaborated with the late composer's brother Gerry Eastman to rework some of Eastman's original works. She also employed the 2015 biography Gay Guerrilla by Renee Levine-Packer and Mary Jane Leach. The lead single "Maybe If I (Stay On It)" is a direct reference to Julius Eastman's 1973 piece "Stay On It." Listen below.

Building Something Beautiful For Me is Loraine James's second album this year, following the April release of a self-titled project under the name Whatever The Weather (and an EP with TSVI called 053). Last year she released Reflection, and quickly thereafter started working on Building Something Beautiful For Me. The album is out on October 7 via Phantom Limb (pre-order). Check out the album art and tracklist below.

In honor of the release of Building Something Beautiful For Me, Loraine James will play a special show in collaboration with the London Contemporary Orchestra at Queen Elizabeth Hall in the Southbank Centre in London on October 7 (tickets available here). Loraine is also playing the Sustain-Release Festival in upstate New York in September.

TRACKLIST:

1. Maybe If I (Stay On It)

2. The Perception Of Me (Crazy N*****)

3. Choose To Be Gay (Femenine)

4. Building Something Beautiful For Me

5. Enfield, Always

6. My Take

7. Black Excellence (Stay On It)

8. What Now (Prelude To The Holy Presence Of Joan D’Arc)