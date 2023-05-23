Loraine James announces new LP ft. keiyaA, Marina Herlop, & more, shares “2003”

UK experimental composer, producer, and singer Loraine James has announced a new album, Gentle Confrontation, due September 22 via Hyperdub (pre-order). It follows her 2022 Julius Eastman tribute and re-interpretation Building Something Beautiful For Me, as well as her self-titled Whatever The Weather LP. Gentle Confrontation comes with contributions by keiyaA, Marina Herlop, George Riley, Contour, Eden Samara, RiTchie, and a song called "One Way Ticket To The Midwest (Emo)" featuring Corey Mastrangelo of Vasudeva. Check out the artwork and tracklist below.

Alongside the album announcement, Loraine released single and video "2003." It matches intimate lyrics (opening with "When I was seven, my dad went to heaven/Possibly") with glitchy, breathy synth production. A direct address of her past, "2003" sets the tone for Gentle Confrontation, per press release: "She says this is the record a teenage Loraine would like to have made, with musical tendencies that reflect that time, too." Listen to "2003" below.

Loraine James, Gentle Confrontation loading...

Gentle Confrontation Tracklisting

1. Gentle Confrontation

2. 2003

3. Let U Go ft KeiyaA

4. Déjà Vu ft RiTchie

5. Prelude of Tired of Me

6. Glitch The System (Glitch Bitch 2)

7. I DM U

8. One Way Ticket To The Midwest (Emo) ft Corey Mastrangelo

9. Cards With The Grandparents

10. While They Were Singing ft Marina Herlop

11. Try For Me ft Eden Samara

12. Tired of Me

13. Speechless ft George Riley

14. Disjointed (Feeling Like a Kid Again)

15. I’m Trying To Love Myself

16. Saying Goodbye ft Contour